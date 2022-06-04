Laugfs Gas to resume LP gas distribution next week

Laugfs Gas PLC says it expects to release domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas cylinders to the market from next week.

A spokesperson of the company also noted that the price of an LP gas cylinder is likely to undergo an increase. Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder will soar over Rs. 6,000.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka, the primary LP gas supplier in Sri Lanka, said its new shipment of 2,500 metric tonnes of LP gas is reaching the island tomorrow (June 05).

The company requested the general public not to wait in queues for the time being as its distribution process is expected to resume on Tuesday (June 07).