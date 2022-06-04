Will not interfere with Central Banks decisions - PM

Will not interfere with Central Banks decisions - PM

June 4, 2022   10:18 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will not interfere with the decisions taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Addressing an event held on Friday, the Premier said the Central Bank is given the freedom to take independent decisions on the monetary policy.

Speaking further, PM Wickremesinghe said certain decisions taken by the Central Bank have been welcomed by some parties, while some expressed displeasure regarding them.

He pointed out that some importers have criticized the Central Bank for the regulations mandating the importation of goods only via bank transactions.

However, in the face of the current situation, the Central Bank aims to control inflation and increase foreign reserves, the prime minister explained.

