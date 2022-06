Doctors at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital (LRH) for Children have made a startling discovery, with studies showing that 20% of children admitted to the hospital are malnourished.

While the cause of malnutrition can be attributed to the ongoing economic crisis and food shortage, the situation could be averted if the children are given more vegetables to eat, Consultant Paediatrician at the hospital Dr. Deepal Perera said.