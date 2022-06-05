Veteran actress Sumana Amarasinghe passes away

Veteran actress Sumana Amarasinghe passes away

June 5, 2022   09:56 am

Veteran Sri Lankan cinema and television actress Sumana Amarasinghe has passed away at the age of 73.

She had reportedly passed away while receiving treatment after being admitted to the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital due to a sudden illness yesterday (04).

A highly versatile actress who has had a wide range of role from drama to comedy, Amarasinghe made her cinematic debut through the 1967 film ‘Pipena Kumudu’.

Sumana also worked as an assistant director, production manager, costume designer as well as a producer. In addition to acting, she was also involved in the beauty industry.

Amarasinghe was married to Roy de Silva, who was also a renowned actor and director, who had passed away on 30 June 2018. The couple have two children.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴රටදිනවමු

LIVE🔴රටදිනවමු

LIVE🔴රටදිනවමු

Today is World Environment Day 2022...

Today is World Environment Day 2022...

Namal Karunaratne speaks on the serious queue coming next

Namal Karunaratne speaks on the serious queue coming next

Laugfs Gas to resume LP gas distribution from today

Laugfs Gas to resume LP gas distribution from today

Tough decisions need to be taken to eradicate drugs - Sajith

Tough decisions need to be taken to eradicate drugs - Sajith

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.04

Grow crops on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies  President (English)

Grow crops on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies  President (English)

No LP gas distribution today (English)

No LP gas distribution today (English)