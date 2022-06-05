Veteran actress Sumana Amarasinghe passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan cinema and television actress Sumana Amarasinghe has passed away at the age of 73.

She had reportedly passed away while receiving treatment after being admitted to the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital due to a sudden illness yesterday (04).

A highly versatile actress who has had a wide range of role from drama to comedy, Amarasinghe made her cinematic debut through the 1967 film ‘Pipena Kumudu’.

Sumana also worked as an assistant director, production manager, costume designer as well as a producer. In addition to acting, she was also involved in the beauty industry.

Amarasinghe was married to Roy de Silva, who was also a renowned actor and director, who had passed away on 30 June 2018. The couple have two children.