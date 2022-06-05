Distribution of diesel to be restricted

Diesel will be distributed only to selected petrol stations on a priority list due to the limited stocks of diesel, says the Petroleum Distributors’ Association.

Co-secretary of the association Mr. Kapila Naotunna said that the daily distribution of diesel has been reduced to about 2,500 metric tonnes.

It is reported that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) currently has a reserve of about 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

It is also reported that although another consignment of diesel has been ordered, the suppliers have not yet confirmed the supply of that consignment.

Due to this, the arrival of the diesel ship which was scheduled to reach the island on the 9th or 10th of June is uncertain.

However, it is reported that the next shipment of diesel under the Indian credit line is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on the 16th of June.

Accordingly, the diesel stocks held by the CPC will be issued in limited quantities within the next 11 days and will have to be managed until anther consignment of diesel arrives in Sri Lanka.

However, petrol stocks are to be distributed as usual.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that during a discussion held yesterday with the teams of the CPC’s commerce department, the progress of the evaluation of 90 proposals received for the supply of petroleum products was discussed.

The Minister said that the financial and technical guidelines for reaching the relevant agreements will be presented next week.