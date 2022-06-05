Laugfs LP gas prices increased

June 5, 2022   03:19 pm

The price of Laugfs domestic LP gas cylinders has been increased. 

Accordingly, the new price of a cylinder of 12.5 kg gas cylinder will be Rs. 6,850.

Meanwhile the price of the 05 kg cylinder will be Rs. 2,740, according to Laugfs LP gas dealers.

Meanwhile it had been previously reported that Laugfs Gas PLC expects to resume the distribution of domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas cylinders from today (05).

Laugfs chairman, W.K.H. Wegapitiya said that a shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of gas had commenced unloading since last night (04).

Accordingly, from today onwards, Laugfs Gas cylinders will be systematically distributed with priority given to Colombo District and its suburbs, he said.

