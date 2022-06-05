Chinese Ambassador pays courtesy call on Foreign Minister

Chinese Ambassador pays courtesy call on Foreign Minister

June 5, 2022   04:21 pm

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris has held discussions with the Ambassador of China in Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong at the Ministry.

During the meeting, Ambassador Zhenhong briefed on the assistance provided to Sri Lanka and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral engagements and current developments in the country, the statement said.

While appreciating the generous assistance and support extended by China particularly during the current situation, Foreign Minister requested continued support of the Government of China to mitigate the economic challenges in Sri Lanka. 

Both parties appreciated the multifaceted relations and the close friendship between the two countries, the ministry said.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Embassy of China were present during the meeting.

