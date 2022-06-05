Indian businessman arrested for attempt to smuggle foreign currency

June 5, 2022   05:01 pm

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for trying to smuggle foreign currency out of the country.

The airline passenger was preparing to board a flight to Chennai, India when he was arrested due to suspicious behavior.

The 45-year-old India businessman was arrested by the security officers at the airport this morning (05).

Security personnel had grown suspicious of him at the airport due to him visiting the toilet at the passenger terminal several times in a short period of time.

As a result, the airport security officers have arrested the passenger, who had allegedlyvisited Sri Lanka for business purposes, on suspicion along with the luggage he had brought with him.

A search of his luggage turned up 117,000 Canadian dollars and 19,000 euros in cash.

The passenger and the undeclared consignment of foreign currency have been handed over to the Customs officials at the BIA for further investigations.

