One dead, two injured in shooting at Tangalle

One person is reported dead and two others have been injured in a shooting incident at Moraketiara in Tangalle, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

He said the wounded persons have been admitted to the Tangalle Hospital for treatment and that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Accordingly, a total of four shooting incidents have been reported from various parts of the country within the last 72 hours while four persons have died in these shootings.

Two shooting incidents had been reported from Aluthgama and Panadura areas on Friday while one person was gunned down yesterday at Ahangama.

Police said the killings are believed to have been triggered by clashes between drug traffickers.