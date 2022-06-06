Election Commission calls meeting with party secretaries

June 6, 2022   09:05 am

A discussion between the Election Commission and the secretaries of political parties is scheduled to be held today (06).

The discussion will be held at 10.00 am today at the Elections Secretariat in Rajagiriya, the Elections Commission said.

The discussion will focus on the certification of this year’s electoral register, the constitutional documents of the political parties and the current social and political situation in the country.

The Election Commission has informed all political parties in writing to participate in today’s discussion.

Meanwhile, this year’s voter list revision process has already begun and its certification is scheduled to take place on October 31.

Accordingly, the list of names that will be removed from the electoral roll and included will be displayed from the 15th of this month to the 12th of July.

The Elections Commission stated that claims and objections will also be made during this period.

Meanwhile, the Elections Commission has instructed the public to contact the Grama Niladhari Officer of their area and take necessary action if there is any problem regarding the revision of the Electoral Rolls or to come to the District Elections Office and inquire about it.

