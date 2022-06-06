LP gas shipment of 2,000 MT arrives at Colombo Port

A shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of LP gas arrived at the Colombo Port this morning (06), the Litro Gas company said.

Accordingly, the unloading of the gas stocks is scheduled to commence today.

However, the company had previously informed that there would be no distribution of LP gas cylinders today.

Litro Gas Lanka Limited on Friday said that domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas supplies will not be available until Tuesday (June 07) and that distribution would resume on that date.