SLC to donate ticket sales revenue from Australia series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says that all revenue from ticket sales for the Austrlian tour of Sri Lanka will be handed over to the Sports Ministry to be used for the welfare of the public affected by the current economic crisis.

SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva said this tournament is not only important for Sri Lanka Cricket, but it is also extremely important for the country as well, “as we are in a very critical stage in the history of our country.”

“This will definitely bring in economic advantage where we propose to generate an income of approximately USD 2.5 million which will circulate within the country, which will open the doors, hotels and down the line people will benefit,” he said.

He was responding to questions from journalists during the pre-series media briefing in Colombo today (06).

“I am happy to mention that Sri Lanka Cricket’s executive committee decided to donate the entire proceedings of the ticket sales for the benefit of the people of our country,” he said.

In that context, he said they are grateful to the Minister of Sports, who he said has been very supportive and is extending his utmost support and cooperation to ensure that Sri Lanka conducts this tour without any hindrance.

“We are aware of the hardships faced by the people and their mentality. But then they must also realize that how important this is for the sake of the country, for us to come out of this situation and salvage the country at a crucial moment like this.”