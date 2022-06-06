SLC to donate ticket sales revenue from Australia series

SLC to donate ticket sales revenue from Australia series

June 6, 2022   12:10 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says that all revenue from ticket sales for the Austrlian tour of Sri Lanka will be handed over to the Sports Ministry to be used for the welfare of the public affected by the current economic crisis. 

SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva said this tournament is not only important for Sri Lanka Cricket, but it is also extremely important for the country as well, “as we are in a very critical stage in the history of our country.”

“This will definitely bring in economic advantage where we propose to generate an income of approximately USD 2.5 million which will circulate within the country, which will open the doors, hotels and down the line people will benefit,” he said.

He was responding to questions from journalists during the pre-series media briefing in Colombo today (06). 

“I am happy to mention that Sri Lanka Cricket’s executive committee decided to donate the entire proceedings of the ticket sales for the benefit of the people of our country,” he said. 

In that context, he said they are grateful to the Minister of Sports, who he said has been very supportive and is extending his utmost support and cooperation to ensure that Sri Lanka conducts this tour without any hindrance.  

“We are aware of the hardships faced by the people and their mentality. But then they must also realize that how important this is for the sake of the country, for us to come out of this situation and salvage the country at a crucial moment like this.”  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chuda Manikya to be placed on pinnacle of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya

Chuda Manikya to be placed on pinnacle of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya

Chuda Manikya to be placed on pinnacle of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya

Request made by farmers' organisations from government

Request made by farmers' organisations from government

Another shipment of 2,000 MT of LP gas arrives in Colombo

Another shipment of 2,000 MT of LP gas arrives in Colombo

Couple who turned their entire garden into cultivated land

Couple who turned their entire garden into cultivated land

21st Amendment to be submitted for Cabinet approval today

21st Amendment to be submitted for Cabinet approval today

AG filed motion to make special submissions over Aeroflot aircraft case

AG filed motion to make special submissions over Aeroflot aircraft case

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Aviation Minister issues clarification on Aeroflot fiasco

Sri Lanka's Aviation Minister issues clarification on Aeroflot fiasco