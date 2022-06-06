Stock market halts trading as S&P SL20 falls

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has halted trading due to the S&P SL20 Index dropping over 5 per cent from the previous close.

Accordingly, trading will be halted and the market will close for the rest of the day.

The S&P SL20 Index closed at 2,515.01 points today, dropping 132.66 points (-5.01%).

Meanwhile the All Share Price Index (ASPI) dropped 251.16 points (-3.12%) today to close at 7,803.61 points.

Today’s total turnover is recorded as Rs. 1.46 billion.