Stock market halts trading as S&P SL20 falls

Stock market halts trading as S&P SL20 falls

June 6, 2022   12:50 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has halted trading due to the S&P SL20 Index dropping over 5 per cent from the previous close. 

Accordingly, trading will be halted and the market will close for the rest of the day. 

The S&P SL20 Index closed at 2,515.01 points today, dropping 132.66 points (-5.01%).

Meanwhile the All Share Price Index (ASPI) dropped 251.16 points (-3.12%) today to close at 7,803.61 points.

Today’s total turnover is recorded as Rs. 1.46 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chuda Manikya to be placed on pinnacle of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya

Chuda Manikya to be placed on pinnacle of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya

Chuda Manikya to be placed on pinnacle of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya

Request made by farmers' organisations from government

Request made by farmers' organisations from government

Another shipment of 2,000 MT of LP gas arrives in Colombo

Another shipment of 2,000 MT of LP gas arrives in Colombo

Couple who turned their entire garden into cultivated land

Couple who turned their entire garden into cultivated land

21st Amendment to be submitted for Cabinet approval today

21st Amendment to be submitted for Cabinet approval today

AG filed motion to make special submissions over Aeroflot aircraft case

AG filed motion to make special submissions over Aeroflot aircraft case

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Aviation Minister issues clarification on Aeroflot fiasco

Sri Lanka's Aviation Minister issues clarification on Aeroflot fiasco