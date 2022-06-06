Aeroflot flight detained in Sri Lanka departs for Moscow

The Aeroflot airlines aircraft which had been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, has departed for Moscow a short while ago following the suspension of the court order.

Aeroflot Airlines Airbus A330-300 flight SU-289 departed BIA at around 6.00 p.m. this evening along with its crew members, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Colombo Commercial High Court today suspended the order preventing a detained flight from leaving Sri Lanka, paving the way for the Russian flag carrier’s aircraft to depart for Moscow.

The court had considered a motion filed by the Attorney General and suspended the previous order which had led to the detention of the Aeroflot aircraft.

The Airbus A330-343 aircraft, scheduled to depart from Colombo to Moscow on June 2 with 191 passengers and 13 crew members, was not allowed as the owner of the aircraft -- Celestial Aviation of Ireland -- had filed a case against Aeroflot, pending arbitration on the lease of the aircraft in London.