Former PMs coordinating secretary remanded

Former PMs coordinating secretary remanded

June 6, 2022   07:38 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a coordinating secretary of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in connection with the incidents of violence at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 09.

The 53-year-old coordinating secretary, a resident of Tangalle, was arrested this morning (06) and produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was subsequently remanded until Wednesday (08) by the court. 

The arrested suspect is also scheduled to be produced before an identification parade on that date. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.06

Crest Gem of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya displayed to the public

Crest Gem of Hanthana Sandagiri Maha Seya displayed to the public

Unemployment on the rise in Sri Lanka

Unemployment on the rise in Sri Lanka

'Api Wawamu' project

'Api Wawamu' project

What will be the fate of the 21st Amendment to Constitution?

What will be the fate of the 21st Amendment to Constitution?

Youth shot dead in Modara

Youth shot dead in Modara

Detained Aeroflot flight departs for Moscow after court order suspended

Detained Aeroflot flight departs for Moscow after court order suspended

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana