Sri Lanka Police have arrested a coordinating secretary of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in connection with the incidents of violence at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 09.

The 53-year-old coordinating secretary, a resident of Tangalle, was arrested this morning (06) and produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was subsequently remanded until Wednesday (08) by the court.

The arrested suspect is also scheduled to be produced before an identification parade on that date.