MP Dilip Wedaarachchis son and daughter-in-law arrested

June 6, 2022   09:11 pm

SJB MP Dilip Wedaarachchi’s son and daughter-in-law have been arrested on charges of obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties.

They have been arrested after surrendering to the Weeraketiya Police and are to be produced before courts, police said.

Former Chairman of Tangalle Urban Council, Ravindu Wedaarachchi and his wife Nethmi Harindika Silva have been arrested in connection with a recent incident at the Bedigama entrance to the Southern Expressway.

They are charged with obstructing the duties of police officers on duty at the expressway and criminal coercion. 

A video of the incident had been widely circulated on social media recently, and the mobile phone footage shows the MP’s son and daughter-in-law engaged in a heated argument with one or more police officers while also using abusive language. 

However, MP Wedaarachchi yesterday defended his son and daughter-in-law while also accusing a police officer of assaulting his son. However, the parliamentarian had assured that they both would appear before the police today (06).

