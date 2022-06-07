Next three weeks will be tough, use fuel and LP gas sparingly: PM

The next three weeks will be tough for Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today (June 07), urging the general public to use fuel and liquefied petroleum (LP) gas sparingly.

Delivering a special statement in the parliament this morning, the Premier stressed the need to limit travel for the time being and to refrain from hoarding the products.

The government is in the process of rectifying the fuel and LP gas shortages in the country, he said further.

PM Wickremesinghe said the government is directing its focus on restoring the economic stability in Sri Lanka. However, the economic stabilization alone cannot help the country ride out the crisis situation, he added.

The prime minister, pointing out that approximately USD 500 million is required per month to import fuel to Sri Lanka, went on to explain that nearly USD 3,300 million needs to be secured to procure fuel for the next six months. He also spoke of the imminent fuel price increase in the global market and the possibility of introducing a fuel rationing system.

Sri Lanka meanwhile requires Rs. 40 million per month to import LP gas consignments, the prime minister said further, adding that the country is in need of USD 250 million to procure LP gas for the next six months. At present, the government utilizes multilateral donations, local funds and the Indian credit line to purchase LP gas, he explained.

Speaking on the food shortage in the country, PM Wickremesinghe revealed that there are only 1.6 metric tonnes of paddy in stock at present, although the annual demand is 2.5 metric tonnes. He warned of a looming severe food shortage in the country in the coming months.