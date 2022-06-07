Cabraal granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 07) granted bail to the former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

He was released on a personal bail of Rs. 10 million when a personal complaint filed by Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha Thero, accusing Cabraal of misappropriating state funds while serving as the Central Bank Governor, was taken up this morning.

The complaint alleges that during his tenure as the Central Bank governor from 2006 to 2015, Cabraal had paid a sum of USD 6.5 million to an American national without the Cabinet’s approval and thereby is responsible for criminal breach of trust and criminal abuse of funds.