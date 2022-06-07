New chancellor appointed to Eastern University

Prof. M. Selvarajah has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the Eastern University, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Meanwhile, Prof. R. Wickrama Seneviratne of the Faculty of Medicine, the University of Ruhuna has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the GampahaWickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine.

The relevant appointment letters were handed over by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House, Colombo, today (June 07).