Colombo Commercial HCs fiscal officer interdicted over Aeroflot flight fiasco

June 7, 2022   06:09 pm

The Fiscal Officer of the Colombo Commercial High Court, who implemented the court order for the detention of the Russian Aeroflot flight at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), has been interdicted for over-riding his official duties. 

The Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms said it has taken steps to suspend the fiscal officer of the Colombo Commercial High Court who has been accused of abusing the judicial process in enforcing the interim order issued by the Colombo Commercial High Court in connection with the detention of the Aeroflot flight Airbus A330-300.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has also taken steps to inform the Chief Justice that action should be taken against the lawyer who has been charged in connection with this incident.

Aeroflot Airlines Airbus A330-300 flight SU-289, which had been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for several days, had departed for Moscow last evening following the suspension of the court order.

The Colombo Commercial High Court yesterday suspended the order preventing the detained flight from leaving Sri Lanka, paving the way for the Russian flag carrier’s aircraft to depart for Moscow.

The court had considered a motion filed by the Attorney General and suspended the previous order which had led to the detention of the Aeroflot aircraft.

The Airbus A330-343 aircraft, scheduled to depart from Colombo to Moscow on June 2 with 191 passengers and 13 crew members, was not allowed as the owner of the aircraft -- Celestial Aviation of Ireland -- had filed a case against Aeroflot, pending arbitration on the lease of the aircraft in London.

