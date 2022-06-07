World Bank warns of recession risk due to Ukraine war

June 7, 2022   09:59 pm

Countries around the world are facing recession as the Ukraine war hits economies already rocked by the Covid pandemic, the World Bank has warned.

Less developed countries in Europe and east Asia face a “major recession”, it said.

The risk of high inflation and low growth - so-called “stagflation” - is also higher, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Energy and food bills have been rising around the world.

“The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, supply-chain disruptions, and the risk of stagflation are hammering growth. For many countries, recession will be hard to avoid,” Mr Malpass said.

He warned in the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report for June that the danger of stagflation was “considerable”.

“Subdued growth will likely persist throughout the decade because of weak investment in most of the world. With inflation now running at multi-decade highs in many countries and supply expected to grow slowly, there is a risk that inflation will remain higher for longer.”

The countries in Europe that are most likely to suffer a sharp drop in economic output in 2022 are Ukraine and Russia, the World Bank forecast.

But it warned that the fallout from the war and the Covid pandemic would be wider.

“Even if a global recession is averted, the pain of stagflation could persist for several years - unless major supply increases are set in motion,” Mr Malpass said.

Between 2021 and 2024, global growth is projected to slow by 2.7 percentage points, Mr Malpass said, more than twice the slow down seen between 1976 and 1979, when the world last saw stagflation.

The report warned that interest rate increases needed to control inflation at the end of the 1970s were so steep that they touched off a global recession in 1982, and a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies.

However, in the 1970s the dollar was weaker and oil was relatively more expensive.


Source: BBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

Russia welcomes Sri Lankas decision to release seized Aeroflot aircraft (English)

Russia welcomes Sri Lankas decision to release seized Aeroflot aircraft (English)

Two persons found hacked to death in Eppawela (English)

Two persons found hacked to death in Eppawela (English)

Cabinet nod to import fertilizer required for Maha season's paddy cultivation (English)

Cabinet nod to import fertilizer required for Maha season's paddy cultivation (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake given two-year suspended prison sentence (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake given two-year suspended prison sentence (English)

Sri Lanka to seek USD 55 Mn loan from India to purchase urea (English)

Sri Lanka to seek USD 55 Mn loan from India to purchase urea (English)

More fuel stocks to be released to market from tomorrow

More fuel stocks to be released to market from tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.07