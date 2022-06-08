More fuel stocks released to the market from tomorrow

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that more fuel stocks will be issued to the market from tomorrow as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation is expecting more shipments on the 09th and 10th of June.

Meanwhile, steps will be taken to provide diesel to private sector buses, school buses as well as buses and vans in the tourism sector through Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots from tomorrow (June 08), in order to ensure that transportation services in the country are not affected.