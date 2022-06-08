Parliament debate on Supplementary Estimate today

Parliament debate on Supplementary Estimate today

June 8, 2022   09:55 am

The debate on the Supplementary Estimate of Rs. 695 billion, presented by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, will be taken up for debate today (June 08) until 5.30 p.m.

The Committee on Public Finance, chaired by MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, gave its approval to the said Supplementary Estimate yesterday.

Out of this estimate of Rs. 695 billion, Rs. 395 billion is for recurrent expenditure. The remaining Rs. 300 billion is allocated for capital expenses.

Meanwhile, Rs. 87 billion will be spent on continuing the payment of the monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 given to public sector employees since January 2022.

Further, a sum of Rs. 40 billion has been allotted to pay the monthly allowance for pensioners, and Rs. 15 billion for the Rs. 1,000 allowance paid to the Samurdhi recipients.

