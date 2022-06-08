Johnston files writ seeking prevention of arrest

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has filed a writ application before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order preventing him from being arrested.

On the directives of the Attorney General, the parliamentarian was named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya.

The probes into the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ at Galle Face Green and ‘MainaGoGama’ near Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters are being handled by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Stressing that arresting him in connection with the unrest on May 09 is against the law, MP Fernando has sought a court order preventing him from being arrested.

The Inspector-General of Police, the Director of the CID and several others have been named as the respondents of this writ application.