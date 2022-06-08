CEBEU to launch trade union action midnight today

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) has decided to withdraw from duties from midnight today (June 08).

Speaking in this regard, CEBEU chairman Anil Ranjith Induwara said their trade union action is a protest against plans to amend the Ceylon Electricity Board Act.

“The government is preparing to amend the CEB Act. This Act was implemented in 2009 and it was amended in 2013. Pursuant to the Act, the process of competitive bidding in electricity procurement [from private sector] assures that the general public receives electricity for at the least cost,” he explained.

Mr. Induwara alleged that this proposed amendment, which is to be tabled in the parliament on the 9th [of June], is an attempt to scratch the competitive bidding the process.

Accordingly, the CEBEU has decided to resort to a trade union to protest the government’s move to amend the CEB Act.