CEBEU to launch trade union action midnight today

CEBEU to launch trade union action midnight today

June 8, 2022   11:59 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) has decided to withdraw from duties from midnight today (June 08).

Speaking in this regard, CEBEU chairman Anil Ranjith Induwara said their trade union action is a protest against plans to amend the Ceylon Electricity Board Act.

“The government is preparing to amend the CEB Act. This Act was implemented in 2009 and it was amended in 2013. Pursuant to the Act, the process of competitive bidding in electricity procurement [from private sector] assures that the general public receives electricity for at the least cost,” he explained.

Mr. Induwara alleged that this proposed amendment, which is to be tabled in the parliament on the 9th [of June], is an attempt to scratch the competitive bidding the process.

Accordingly, the CEBEU has decided to resort to a trade union to protest the government’s move to amend the CEB Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

More fuel stocks released to the market from today

More fuel stocks released to the market from today

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Next three weeks will be tough, use fuel and LP gas sparingly: PM (English)

Next three weeks will be tough, use fuel and LP gas sparingly: PM (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake given two-year suspended prison sentence (English)

Ranjan Ramanayake given two-year suspended prison sentence (English)

Russia welcomes Sri Lanka's decision to release seized Aeroflot aircraft (English)

Russia welcomes Sri Lanka's decision to release seized Aeroflot aircraft (English)

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

More fuel stocks issued to the market from tomorrow (June 08) (English)

Two persons found hacked to death in Eppawela (English)

Two persons found hacked to death in Eppawela (English)