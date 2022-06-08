Patali to function as independent MP in Opposition

June 8, 2022   12:32 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Patali Champika Ranawaka says he will serve as an independent member in the Opposition starting from today (June 08).

Delivering a special statement in the parliament this morning, the lawmaker said he has conveyed his decision to the Opposition Leader and SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa in writing.

MP Ranawaka stressed that he did not become independent in the parliament to seek a ministerial portfolio. He said there is no truth to the claims made in media and social media that he made this decision with such an ulterior motive.

The lawmaker also noted that he did not make this decision due to a personal dispute with anyone.

At this juncture, both the ruling party and the opposition in parliament need to act more responsibly and pragmatically than ever before, he added.

