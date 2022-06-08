Sri Lanka to receive IMF assistance by September?

June 8, 2022   01:56 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he would do his utmost to secure the assistance of the International Monetary Fund for Sri Lanka by this September.

The Sri Lankan Premier and Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva have discussed the island nation’s current economic situation during a telephone conversation yesterday.

The IMF chief has been informed of the steps taken by the Sri Lankan government so far to resolve the economic crisis, PM Wickremesinghe continued, addressing the parliament earlier today.

The prime minister has explained that the negotiations on bridging finance are reliant on Sri Lanka and the IMF concluding a staff-level agreement.

He has appealed to the IMF staff-level delegation to visit Sri Lanka at the earliest possible so that the staff-level agreement can be finalised.

The IMF chief has expressed her willingness to help Sri Lanka in these difficult times.

