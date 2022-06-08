Sri Lankan man dies in Japan suspected homicide

June 8, 2022   03:25 pm

Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, in Japan are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.

Police say they rushed to a trading company in Bando City on Sunday, after a caller said workers there were fighting.

They found a Sri Lankan man, Maludena Gedara Darmadasa Upul Rohana Darmadasa, bleeding from his left shoulder.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead. Police say he lived in Bando.

Police found a blood-smeared knife at the scene.

Multiple employees told them the 45-year-old had trouble with another 29-year-old Sri Lankan man.

Police are questioning the 29-year-old, who was found near the crime scene.


Source: NHK WORLD-JAPAN

