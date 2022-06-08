Milan Jayatilleke granted bail; Sanath Nishantha further remanded

Milan Jayatilleke granted bail; Sanath Nishantha further remanded

June 8, 2022   05:18 pm

MP Milan Jayatilleke and 12 others who were arrested over the incidents of violence on the 09th of May have been granted bail.

Meanwhile, MP Sanath Nishantha and three others have been further remanded until the 15th of June.

These suspects, who were arrested in connection with the May 09 attacks on anti-government protesters outside Temple Trees in Kollupitiya and ‘GotaGoGama’ at Galle Face Geen, were produced before the court today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Manudam Mehewara relief distribution in Matale

Manudam Mehewara relief distribution in Matale

Decision to be taken on revising train fares?

Decision to be taken on revising train fares?

Dayasiri says President's powers should be reduced

Dayasiri says President's powers should be reduced

Johnston files writ application seeking prevention of arrest

Johnston files writ application seeking prevention of arrest

More fuel released to the market; LP gas shipment reaches Colombo

More fuel released to the market; LP gas shipment reaches Colombo