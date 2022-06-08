Milan Jayatilleke granted bail; Sanath Nishantha further remanded

MP Milan Jayatilleke and 12 others who were arrested over the incidents of violence on the 09th of May have been granted bail.

Meanwhile, MP Sanath Nishantha and three others have been further remanded until the 15th of June.

These suspects, who were arrested in connection with the May 09 attacks on anti-government protesters outside Temple Trees in Kollupitiya and ‘GotaGoGama’ at Galle Face Geen, were produced before the court today.