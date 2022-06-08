Dhammika Perera to enter parliament?

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera is tipped to enter the parliament through the National List of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), sources told Ada Derana.

According to sources, Mr. Perera is also expected to take up a ministerial portfolio involving the investment sector.

Reportedly, Mr. Perera will fill the National List parliamentary seat likely to be vacated by former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

It was reported earlier today, that the former minister is planning to step down from his parliamentary seat.