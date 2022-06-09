PUCSL on why some hydro powered plants are non-operational

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that all coal powered power plants are generating at full capacity and are connected to the national grid.

However, some hydro powered plants such as Lakshpana, Canyon, Wimalasurendra and Polpitiya power plants are isolated and non-operational without instructions by the System Control Unit of CEB due to the union action, it said.

“We request public and electricity consumers to remain clam until situation to be normalized in due course,” PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.

Meanwhile the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) engineers’ trade unions have decided to call off their strike action following discussions with the President last night.

However, several parts of the island are reportedly experiencing power outages at the moment.

President of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union Anil Ranjith stated that the decision to call off the strike was taken following a discussion with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last night (08).

Several unions, including the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union, had decided to go on strike from midnight yesterday in protest of amendments to the Electricity Act.

The trade unions had warned that there would be a power outage islandwide today (09) by 8.00 am due to the strike.

