Litro says no domestic LP gas distribution today

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says there will be no distribution of domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas today (June 09).

The country’s primary LP gas supplier said it expects to resume the distribution process soon.

Meanwhile, a shipment of 3,900 metric tonnes of LP gas reached Colombo yesterday (June 08), however, the unloading process will begin after the balance payment of USD 2.5 million is settled.

According to Litro Gas, this LP gas shipment will be sufficient for six days.