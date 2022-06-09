Sri Lanka and Qatar review bilateral relations

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday evening (June 08) have engaged in a telephone conversation.

According to foreign media, the two leaders have reviewed the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Qatar, during the call.

The focus of their discussion also fell on the economic and investment sectors as well as several issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador for the State of Qatar, Jassim bin Jaber. J.B. Al- Sorour called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 06.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Peiris briefed Ambassador Al- Sorour on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka and tangible action taken so far by the government to increase the resilience of the Sri Lankan economy.

The Qatari envoy has emphasized the importance attached to Sri Lanka-Qatar bilateral relationship and assured all possible support to Sri Lanka at the juncture.