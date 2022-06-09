Basil vacates MP seat, tenders resignation

Basil vacates MP seat, tenders resignation

June 9, 2022   11:32 am

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa says he has stepped down from his National List seat in Parliament.

Delivering a special statement at a media briefing convened in Colombo today (June 09), the former minister said he has tendered his letter of resignation to the Secretary-General of Parliament.

However, Rajapaksa revealed that he does not intend to withdraw from politics. Pointing out that state governance and politics are two separate entities, the former minister said would not be involved in state governance hereafter.

Responding to a question raised, Rajapaksa said he entered the parliament because he was asked to take up the finance minister portfolio. “I think I do not belong in the parliament.”

When asked if he is satisfied with his tenure as a minister, Rajapaksa said he believes that he did what he had to the best of his ability.

Political sources told Ada Derana yesterday that the former minister would vacate his National List parliamentary seat.

On June 08, the founder of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Basil Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister of Finance. The same day, he took oath as a Member of the Parliament.

The Elections Commission had gazetted Rajapaksa’s name for the SLPP MP seat left vacant after the resignation of former MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Dhammika Perera is tipped to enter the parliament to fill the MP seat being vacated by Basil Rajapaksa and take up a ministerial portfolio linked to the investment sector.


Watch the former minister’s press briefing live below:

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Rajanganaya farmers' accusations against ministers

Rajanganaya farmers' accusations against ministers

Some traders are artificially creating a rice shortage - Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Some traders are artificially creating a rice shortage - Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

Power outages reported in several parts of the country

Power outages reported in several parts of the country

Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 Bn for govt expenditure passed in Parliament (English)

Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 Bn for govt expenditure passed in Parliament (English)

CEBEU to launch strike against bill to amend Electricity Act (English)

CEBEU to launch strike against bill to amend Electricity Act (English)

Patali decides to function as independent MP in Opposition (English)

Patali decides to function as independent MP in Opposition (English)