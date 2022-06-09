Basil vacates MP seat, tenders resignation

Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa says he has stepped down from his National List seat in Parliament.

Delivering a special statement at a media briefing convened in Colombo today (June 09), the former minister said he has tendered his letter of resignation to the Secretary-General of Parliament.

However, Rajapaksa revealed that he does not intend to withdraw from politics. Pointing out that state governance and politics are two separate entities, the former minister said would not be involved in state governance hereafter.

Responding to a question raised, Rajapaksa said he entered the parliament because he was asked to take up the finance minister portfolio. “I think I do not belong in the parliament.”

When asked if he is satisfied with his tenure as a minister, Rajapaksa said he believes that he did what he had to the best of his ability.

Political sources told Ada Derana yesterday that the former minister would vacate his National List parliamentary seat.

On June 08, the founder of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Basil Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister of Finance. The same day, he took oath as a Member of the Parliament.

The Elections Commission had gazetted Rajapaksa’s name for the SLPP MP seat left vacant after the resignation of former MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Dhammika Perera is tipped to enter the parliament to fill the MP seat being vacated by Basil Rajapaksa and take up a ministerial portfolio linked to the investment sector.



