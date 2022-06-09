Court issues enjoining order against CEBEU

Court issues enjoining order against CEBEU

June 9, 2022   12:52 pm

The Colombo District Court today (June 09) issued an enjoining order preventing the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) members from disrupting the continuous supply of electricity to the public by engaging in trade union actions.

The order was issued by Colombo District Judge Purnima Paranagama after taking into account a complaint lodged by the Ceylon Electricity Board.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a Gazette Extraordinary last night declaring the supply of electricity an essential service.

The communiqué was published by President by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

It came after several trade unions including the CEBEU decided to go on strike from midnight yesterday in protest of amendments to the Electricity Act.

The trade unions had warned that there would be an island-wide power outage today by 8.00 a.m. due to the strike.

However, they called off their trade union action following a discussion with the President last night.

Although the strike was called off, several parts of the island reportedly experienced power outages this morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Rajanganaya farmers' accusations against ministers

Rajanganaya farmers' accusations against ministers

Some traders are artificially creating a rice shortage - Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Some traders are artificially creating a rice shortage - Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

No distribution of LP gas cylinders today as well

Power outages reported in several parts of the country

Power outages reported in several parts of the country

Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 Bn for govt expenditure passed in Parliament (English)

Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 Bn for govt expenditure passed in Parliament (English)

CEBEU to launch strike against bill to amend Electricity Act (English)

CEBEU to launch strike against bill to amend Electricity Act (English)

Patali decides to function as independent MP in Opposition (English)

Patali decides to function as independent MP in Opposition (English)