Court orders Johnston to surrender before 8pm today

The Court of Appeal has ordered MP Johnston Fernando to surrender before 8.00 p.m. today (June 09), as a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The directive came after taking into consideration a writ application filed by the former minister seeking the prevention of his arrest.

The Appeals Court meanwhile ordered the Criminal Investigation Department not to enforce the arrest warrant, issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, until 8.00 p.m. today.