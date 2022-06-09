Court orders Johnston to surrender before 8pm today

June 9, 2022   02:55 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered MP Johnston Fernando to surrender before 8.00 p.m. today (June 09), as a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The directive came after taking into consideration a writ application filed by the former minister seeking the prevention of his arrest.

The Appeals Court meanwhile ordered the Criminal Investigation Department not to enforce the arrest warrant, issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, until 8.00 p.m. today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Hingurakgoda farmers switch to green gram cultivation

Hingurakgoda farmers switch to green gram cultivation

Hingurakgoda farmers switch to green gram cultivation

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.09

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.09

India to supply 65,000 MT of urea to Sri Lanka?

India to supply 65,000 MT of urea to Sri Lanka?

Basil steps down from MP seat, plans to continue politics

Basil steps down from MP seat, plans to continue politics

People queue up for LP gas although no distribution today

People queue up for LP gas although no distribution today

Power outages in several areas despite CEBEU calling off strike

Power outages in several areas despite CEBEU calling off strike

People are under a lot of pressure  Mayantha Dissanayake

People are under a lot of pressure  Mayantha Dissanayake

Patali speaks on future measures after becoming independent

Patali speaks on future measures after becoming independent