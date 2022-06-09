Protesters marching towards Police HQ tear-gassed

June 9, 2022   04:10 pm

UPDATE: (4.22 p.m.) - Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters who were marching towards the Police Headquarters in Colombo.

Riot police resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as they attempted to breach the barricades and roadblocks along York Street and marched towards the Police HQ.

Tear gas was fired at the protesters near the entrance to the Police Headquarters, Ada Derana reporter said.

The road from Pettah towards the Galle Face Green has reportedly been blocked for traffic due to a protest march.

The protest march had commenced from near the Fort Railway Station while they were heading towards the Police Headquarters in Pettah, Ada Derana reporter said.

This had resulted in severe traffic congestion along the road and surrounding areas, he said. 

The protesters are demanding the immediate arrest of the persons involved in the attacks on peaceful protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MainaGoGama’ near Temple Trees on May 09.

 

