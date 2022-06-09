Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the Middle East, China and India called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

During the meeting held at the President’s House in Colombo, the Head of State has briefed the envoys on the current economic, social and political situation in Sri Lanka.

According to the PMD, President Rajapaksa requested the diplomats to extend all possible assistance for Sri Lanka in resolving the existing situation.

He has also expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by those countries so far.

Representing Middle Eastern countries Oman’s Ambassador in Colombo Juma Hamdan Hassan Al Shehhi, Ambassador of Palestine Dr. Zuhair Hamdallah Zaid, Ambassador of Kuwait Khalaf Bu Dhhair, Ambassador of the State of Qatar Jassim bin Jaber Al Sorour, Egyptian Ambassador Maged Mosleh, Ambassador for the United Arab Emirates Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, Ambassador of the State of Libya Nasser Alfurjani, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia Abdulelah A.A. Orkobi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq Mohammed Obaid Jebur Al Maswadi, Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, Head of Political Section of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo Luo Chong and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay met with the President.