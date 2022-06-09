Face mask rule in Sri Lanka lifted

Face mask rule in Sri Lanka lifted

June 9, 2022   05:05 pm

Wearing face masks indoors and outdoors will not be mandatory effective from tomorrow (June 10), the Director-General of Health Services has announced.

The face mask rule in Sri Lanka was first lifted in mid-April subject to conditions, but it was reversed after taking into consideration the large public gatherings taking place in the country at the time. Accordingly, face masks were made mandatory outdoors once again.

However, the rule has been lifted again, as figures of Covid-19 cases and deaths reported in the country have dropped drastically.

Wearing face masks was made compulsory in Sri Lanka in early 2020, in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 following the outbreak of the pandemic.

