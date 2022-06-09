MP Johnston Fernando leaves

UPDATE (05.07 PM): MP Johnston Fernando has departed after arriving at the residence of Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this evening, Ada Derana correspondent says.

MP Johnston Fernando surrendered before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this evening, in compliance with the order issued by the Court of Appeal.

The parliamentarian made an appearance at the magistrate’s residence in Maharagama.

Earlier today, the Appeals Court ordered the former minister to surrender before 8.00 p.m. today (June 09), as a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The directive came after taking into consideration a writ application filed by the former minister seeking a court order preventing the arrest.

The Appeals Court meanwhile ordered the Criminal Investigation Department not to enforce the arrest warrant, issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, until 8.00 p.m. today.

On Wednesday (June 08), Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage sent out a warrant for the arrest of Fernando.

However, the Appeals Court instructed the magistrate today not to issue an order against the parliamentarian until a verdict on the writ application is delivered.

On the directives of the Attorney General, the parliamentarian was named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya.

The probes into the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ at Galle Face Green and ‘MainaGoGama’ near Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters are being handled by the CID.

When the case was taken up on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General Ayesha Jinasena, seeking a warrant for the arrest of the parliamentarian, told the court that the accused is absconding the investigating officers.