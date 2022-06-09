Johnston Fernando granted bail

MP Johnston Fernando, who arrived at the residence of Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this evening for surrender, has been granted bail.

According to reports, the parliamentarian was released on two personal bails, each valued at Rs. 10 million.

Earlier today, the Appeals Court ordered the former minister to surrender before the court before 8.00 p.m. today (June 09), as a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The directive came after taking into consideration a writ application filed by MP Fernando, who sought a court order preventing his arrest.

The Appeals Court meanwhile ordered the Criminal Investigation Department not to enforce the arrest warrant, issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, until 8.00 p.m. today.

Thereby, MP Fernando made an appearance at the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage’s residence in Maharagama this evening and left the premises soon after.

On Wednesday (June 08), Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage sent out a warrant for the arrest of Fernando. However, the Appeals Court instructed the magistrate today not to issue an order against the parliamentarian until a verdict on the writ application is delivered.

On the directives of the Attorney General, the parliamentarian was named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya.

When the case was taken up on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General Ayesha Jinasena, seeking a warrant for the arrest of the parliamentarian, told the court that the accused is absconding from the investigating officers.