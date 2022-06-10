No domestic LP gas distribution today as well

No domestic LP gas distribution today as well

June 10, 2022   09:55 am

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says the distribution of domestic LP gas will not continue today as well due to the unavailability of sufficient stocks.

The distribution process came to a temporary standstill after a special distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders (12.5 kg, 5kg & 2.3kg) in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha areas on Tuesday (June 07).

Meanwhile, a shipment of 3,900 metric tonnes of LP gas reached Sri Lanka on June 08, however, the unloading process is yet to commence as a balance payment of USD 2.5 million is slated to be settled for this consignment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No domestic LP gas distribution today as well

No domestic LP gas distribution today as well

No domestic LP gas distribution today as well

Anura on how Rajapaksa family fell into public disfavour

Anura on how Rajapaksa family fell into public disfavour

Several irregularities within Urban Development Authority revealed at COPE (English)

Several irregularities within Urban Development Authority revealed at COPE (English)

Johnston Fernando granted bail (English)

Johnston Fernando granted bail (English)

Face mask rule in Sri Lanka lifted (English)

Face mask rule in Sri Lanka lifted (English)

Basil vacates MP seat, tenders resignation (English)

Basil vacates MP seat, tenders resignation (English)

Chief Opposition Whip accuses Speaker of creating country's problems

Chief Opposition Whip accuses Speaker of creating country's problems

Sri Lanka Electricity Amendment Bill passed in parliament without amendments (English)

Sri Lanka Electricity Amendment Bill passed in parliament without amendments (English)