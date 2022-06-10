No domestic LP gas distribution today as well

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says the distribution of domestic LP gas will not continue today as well due to the unavailability of sufficient stocks.

The distribution process came to a temporary standstill after a special distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders (12.5 kg, 5kg & 2.3kg) in Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha areas on Tuesday (June 07).

Meanwhile, a shipment of 3,900 metric tonnes of LP gas reached Sri Lanka on June 08, however, the unloading process is yet to commence as a balance payment of USD 2.5 million is slated to be settled for this consignment.