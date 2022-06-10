Dhammika Perera decides to accept SLPP National List MP seat

June 10, 2022   01:26 pm

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera has decided to accept the National List parliamentary seat of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, left vacant following the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, Dhammika Perera is expected to step down from the board memberships of all his companies ahead of taking oaths as a Member of Parliament, Ada Derana learns.

Meanwhile, he has officially submitted his consent to accept a National List Membership of Parliament from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

SLPP’s General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said Dhammika Perera’s name was sent to the Election Commission to fill the vacant National List parliamentary seat.

Dhammika Perera has meanwhile obtained the membership of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna from the party’s general secretary.

Earlier this week, sources told Ada Derana that Dhammika Perera is tipped to take up a ministerial portfolio related to the investment sector after entering the parliament through the SLPP.

Last night, a special gazette notification was published by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, creating two new portfolios titled Minister of Technology and Investment Promotion and Minister of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment.

A total of 15 departments, statutory institutions and public corporations including the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Department of Registration of Persons and Board of Investment have been listed under the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion.

