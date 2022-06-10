PM writes to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on attacks on MPs

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the killing of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala by a mob on the 9th of May during the nationwide unrest is a blow to the Sri Lankan Parliament.

During the Vote of Condolence on late MP Amarakeerthi Athukorale, the prime minister stressed that impartial investigations are needed into the attacks on parliamentarians.

Accordingly, PM Wickremesinghe has written to Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Stephen Twigg, seeking investigations into the incidents of violence which targeted the parliamentarians, following a brazen attack by a group of ruling party supporters on peaceful protesters in Colombo on the 9th of May.

Speaking further, the prime minister noted that MP Kumara Welgama, who was an early critic of the President, was also attacked during the tensions that unfolded on that day. “We thought it was the residents of Homagama [who attacked MP Welgama] but many investigation reports showed that the residents of the area were not involved. These people were outsiders who came from elsewhere. Some of them have been identified.”

PM Wickremesinghe went on to slam the remarks made by MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, who commented that the residences of MPs were torched for voting in favour of matters such as the 20th constitutional amendment that are detrimental to the country.

He urged the Speaker of Parliament to conduct an investigation into this if MP Rasamanickam does not withdraw his comments.