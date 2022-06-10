UN World Food Program chief to visit Sri Lanka soon

UN World Food Program chief to visit Sri Lanka soon

June 10, 2022   11:19 pm

The Executive Director for the UN World Food Program, David Beasley is planning to visit Sri Lanka soon, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

In a tweet, the Premier stated that he has extended an invitation to the World Food Program’s chief to visit the island nation.

He also stated that Sri Lanka is appreciative of all the support extended by the program.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro chairman tenders resignation (English)

Litro chairman tenders resignation (English)

Litro chairman tenders resignation (English)

UN calls for over USD 47 Mn for life-saving assistance to Sri Lanka (English)

UN calls for over USD 47 Mn for life-saving assistance to Sri Lanka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.10

Should maintain efficient public transport services to attract passengers - President (English)

Should maintain efficient public transport services to attract passengers - President (English)

Govt responsible for injustice reigning in the country - Sarath Weerasekara (English)

Govt responsible for injustice reigning in the country - Sarath Weerasekara (English)

Dhammika Perera's name to be gazetted as SLPP MP (English)

Dhammika Perera's name to be gazetted as SLPP MP (English)

Fr. Cyril Gamini responds to Prasanna Ranatunga's accusations (English)

Fr. Cyril Gamini responds to Prasanna Ranatunga's accusations (English)

Relief provided to Ada Derana reporters injured during Mirihana protest

Relief provided to Ada Derana reporters injured during Mirihana protest