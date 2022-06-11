President gives directives to conduct formal study of public service

President gives directives to conduct formal study of public service

June 11, 2022   10:23 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given directives to conduct a formal study on the public service with the aim of providing quality public service in a short period of time and increasing employee satisfaction.

The President made these remarks at a special discussion held at the President’s House, Fort yesterday (June 10) on the role of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Local Government and the accelerated home gardening programme.

The President pointed out the need to consolidate state institutions to provide uniform service to all.

He also said the decentralization of key public institutions in the capital to the provinces could reduce the number of public servants coming to Colombo.

Discussions were held on expediting disciplinary inquiries regarding public servants and making plans to get the maximum service out of them.

The Ministries of Public Administration and Agriculture also decided to launch a combined national food security programme "Let’s Grow Together-Win the Country".

The officials pointed out the need to accurately identify suitable crops for cultivation in each area.

The President also advised to give priority to youth in the agriculture sector to achieve greater productivity and to plan for higher yields using new technology.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government M.M.P.K. Mayadunne, Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi, Chief Secretary of the Eastern Province Thusitha P. Wanigasinghe and other heads of line institutions were also attended this discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President holds meeting with public administration officials

President holds meeting with public administration officials

President holds meeting with public administration officials

LP gas shipment stuck at port for three days

LP gas shipment stuck at port for three days

Litro chairman tenders resignation (English)

Litro chairman tenders resignation (English)

UN calls for over USD 47 Mn for life-saving assistance to Sri Lanka (English)

UN calls for over USD 47 Mn for life-saving assistance to Sri Lanka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.10

Should maintain efficient public transport services to attract passengers - President (English)

Should maintain efficient public transport services to attract passengers - President (English)

Govt responsible for injustice reigning in the country - Sarath Weerasekara (English)

Govt responsible for injustice reigning in the country - Sarath Weerasekara (English)

Dhammika Perera's name to be gazetted as SLPP MP (English)

Dhammika Perera's name to be gazetted as SLPP MP (English)