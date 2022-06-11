New website launched in Sri Lanka to check fuel availability

A fuel information management system has been introduced in Sri Lanka to provide information to the general public on the island-wide fuel distribution process.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd., and the Ministry of Power and Energy.

The fuel information management system will give the public information about the fuel stations that offer fuel, and their availability.

The system will be updated daily in the morning, with the information about the fuel dispatch, along with the fuel filling station details, the quantity of fuel dispatched, and the availability of stocks.

The public would be able to log in to the system via fuel.gov.lk to search for the availability of fuel by location, fuel station, and fuel type (P92, P05, D, SD and kerosene).

The platform is accessible via web, mobile, and SMS. Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPTSL) will ensure that data is updated on a daily basis providing information about the availability of fuel.

Implementing the system would ease the burden, time and hassle of public queuing up at fuel stations not knowing when the next fuel bowser will be received by the fuel station.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Jayantha De Silva Chairman ICTA stated, “we are happy to introduce this system together with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, and the Ministry of Power and Energy. Our teams have worked tirelessly to implement this system and we believe it is a timely initiative to ease the hassle and burden faced by the public”.

During the second phase of implementing the system, fuel stations will be able to issue tokens to the general public.

At the same time, the public would also be able to subscribe for updates once the stations start reissuing fuel. This feature will be made available in the system in the near future.

The SMS service can be activated by sending a text message to 1919 as per following: FUEL