China announces medicine donation to Polonnaruwa Nephrology Hospital

The National Hospital of Nephrology in Polonnaruwa, established as a donation from the government of China, celebrates its first anniversary today (June 11).

A total of 3,010 admissions, 20,784 dialysis, 18,045 visits, 65,516 laboratory tests have been done since the hospital was declared opened to the public on 11th June 2021, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said, taking to its official Twitter handle.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Health Secretary J. Chandraguptha, director, doctors and nurses of the National Nephrology Hospital have opened a photo exhibition showcasing the bilateral relations between China and Sri Lanka and attended the annual review conference of the hospital, in view of its anniversary.

At the conference, Ambassador Qi Zhenhong announced that RMB 500,000 (USD 80,000) worth of medicines will be donated to the Nephrology Hospital by the Foreign Ministry of China.

The Chinese envoy presented a souvenir to the Director and sweets gift packs to the medical personnel from all the units of the National Nephrology Hospital to show the respect and appreciation by the Chinese side.