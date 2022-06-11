Rolling power cuts scheduled from June 13-19

Rolling power cuts scheduled from June 13-19

June 11, 2022   04:42 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board for power interruptions from the 13th to 19th of June.

Accordingly, the power cut schedule for the aforementioned period is as follows:

• June 13, 15, 16, 17, and 18 – Two hours and 15 minutes between 8.30 a.m. and 10.15 p.m.
• June 14 and 19 – One hour between 5.30 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

 

Approved Power Interruption Schedule 13th to 19th June by Adaderana Online on Scribd

