UK relaxes travel advisory on Sri Lanka

June 11, 2022   05:11 pm

The United Kingdom on Friday (June 10) relaxed the travel advisory issued to its citizens arriving Sri Lanka, announcing that its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office no longer advises against all but essential travel to the island nation.

However, a notice issued by the UK government noted that the “economic situation in Sri Lanka is challenging with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports.”

It also cautioned that there may be long queues at shops and supermarkets, fuel stations, and pharmacies. There may be difficulties or delays obtaining taxis and other public transport and there are ongoing daily power cuts due to electricity rationing, the notice added.

“There have been a number of protests since 31 March 2022. There have been incidents involving violence against peaceful protesters resulting in injuries and loss of life.”

The statement went on to note that security authorities have used tear gas and water cannons against protesters. “There are ongoing protests in the Galle Road, Galle Face and Fort areas of Colombo. Further protests are likely to take place across the island. The Government of Sri Lanka may impose local restrictions including curfews at short notice.”

The UK government urged its citizens in Sri Lanka to be vigilant, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings, and follow the advice of the local authorities.

